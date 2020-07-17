Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,851 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 11.7% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,546.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.58.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

