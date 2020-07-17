Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

