Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,968 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. HSBC began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.