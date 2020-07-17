Tiaa Fsb Sells 408 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 31.4% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $354.80 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $357.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

