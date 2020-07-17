Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

