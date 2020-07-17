Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,593 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,546.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

