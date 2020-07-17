CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

CSX stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

