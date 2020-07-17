Tiaa Fsb Has $4.89 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 183.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average is $167.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

