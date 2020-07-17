Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,481 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,464 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after buying an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $373,127,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $434,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,533 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXC opened at $38.05 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

