Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,845 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 12.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.