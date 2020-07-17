Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Invests $208,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,846.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 96,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

