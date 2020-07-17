Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,252 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.53 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,917 shares of company stock valued at $34,541,997. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

