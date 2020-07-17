Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,546.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

