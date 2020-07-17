Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.60. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

