MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $436,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 156.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after buying an additional 1,157,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after buying an additional 913,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,777,000 after buying an additional 462,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,917 shares of company stock valued at $34,541,997 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

