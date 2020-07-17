NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $22,995,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,557 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,177. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $262.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

