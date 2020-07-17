Lincoln Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,719.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,227.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rowe increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

