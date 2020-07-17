Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,719.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,227.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

