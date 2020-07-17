Surevest LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $223,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,719.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,227.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
