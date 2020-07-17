Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 92.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,757 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

WRK stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

