Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 40,672 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,672 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of United Continental worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Continental by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 221,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Continental by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Continental by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,234,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,947,000 after purchasing an additional 172,254 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,549,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James cut shares of United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

