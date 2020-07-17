Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 121,288 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,288 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of National Retail Properties worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 161.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

NNN stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

