Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.65 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.