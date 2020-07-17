Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,719.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,227.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.