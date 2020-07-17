Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,719.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,227.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lincoln Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Lincoln Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
Surevest LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Surevest LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Position in Westrock Co
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Position in Westrock Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report