Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 17,387 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,387 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.79.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.99.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

