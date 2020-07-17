Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 615 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $63.93 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

