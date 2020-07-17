Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 46,024 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,024 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,257,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

