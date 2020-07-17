Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC opened at $300.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

