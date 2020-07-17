Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,383 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of Eaton Vance worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 272.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.