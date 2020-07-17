Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $632.74 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $655.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $612.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total transaction of $1,507,682.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at $27,915,563.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,610 shares of company stock valued at $122,622,337. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

