Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after buying an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,109,000 after purchasing an additional 541,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264,117 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.63.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $343.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.58 and its 200 day moving average is $284.97. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $350.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

