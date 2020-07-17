Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 27,993 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,993 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

TWO stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

