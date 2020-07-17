Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.08.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $235.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.94. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 171.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

