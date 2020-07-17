Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.