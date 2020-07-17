Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 36,820 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,820 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

