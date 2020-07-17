BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $15,709,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 643.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $237.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $245.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

