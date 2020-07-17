Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,719.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,227.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lincoln Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Lincoln Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
Surevest LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Surevest LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Position in Westrock Co
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Position in Westrock Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report