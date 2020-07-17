Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,719.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,227.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

