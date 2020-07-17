Truewealth LLC Sells 95 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truewealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,719.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,227.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

