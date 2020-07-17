Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.4% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.77 and its 200-day moving average is $307.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,694.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.