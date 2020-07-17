Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $63,606,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,400,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 66.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,745 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $21,090,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. TD Securities raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.12.

EQT stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.31. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

