360 Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $390.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

