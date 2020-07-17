Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $29,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

