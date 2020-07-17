Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 210,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

F stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

