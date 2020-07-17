Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,177 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

Microsoft stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.35. The company has a market cap of $1,546.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

