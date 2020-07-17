Sterling Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

