Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,546.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

