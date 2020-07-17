CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

