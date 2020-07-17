CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

