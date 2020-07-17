CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

In related news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

