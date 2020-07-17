Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $225,000 in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.30.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average is $153.39. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

